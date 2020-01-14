Auckland International Airport (ASX:AIA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.57

Auckland International Airport Limited (ASX:AIA)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and traded as low as $8.48. Auckland International Airport shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 52,851 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$8.56 and its 200-day moving average is A$8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.23.

About Auckland International Airport (ASX:AIA)

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

