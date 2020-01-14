Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AEYE. National Securities started coverage on Audioeye in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $9.80 target price on Audioeye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Audioeye presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Audioeye has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $45.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Audioeye had a negative net margin of 86.70% and a negative return on equity of 191.90%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Audioeye will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Audioeye during the second quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Audioeye during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Audioeye by 106.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 534,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

