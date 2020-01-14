Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Autoweb’s earnings. Autoweb reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Autoweb.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AUTO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Autoweb by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Autoweb by 28.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Autoweb by 53.8% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUTO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. 35,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,837. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Autoweb has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

