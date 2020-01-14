Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 15,000 Shares

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $1,265,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 763,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,406,494.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.80. 13,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,024. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.11. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -78.56 and a beta of 0.51. Avalara Inc has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $94.31.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.13 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,568,000 after buying an additional 1,992,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avalara by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,371,000 after buying an additional 1,260,765 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,934,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avalara by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 878,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after buying an additional 542,509 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens set a $105.00 price objective on Avalara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.96.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.