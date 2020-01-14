Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Short Interest Up 16.1% in December

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,510,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 11,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.74. 3,645,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,383. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. Avantor has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,672,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,682,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,804,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,517,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

