Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Short Interest Up 16.1% in December

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,510,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 11,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.74. 3,645,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,383. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. Avantor has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $19.58.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,672,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,682,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,804,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,517,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.
