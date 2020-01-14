Avast (LON:AVST) Price Target Raised to GBX 510 at Barclays

Avast (LON:AVST) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.04) price objective (up previously from GBX 425 ($5.59)) on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 477.67 ($6.28).

Get Avast alerts:

Avast stock opened at GBX 511.50 ($6.73) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 455.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 390.91. Avast has a one year low of GBX 274.65 ($3.61) and a one year high of GBX 484.30 ($6.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 26.64.

In other news, insider Erwin Gunst sold 1,000,000 shares of Avast stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 399 ($5.25), for a total value of £3,990,000 ($5,248,618.78). Also, insider Ulf Claesson sold 190,000 shares of Avast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 417 ($5.49), for a total value of £792,300 ($1,042,225.73). In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,974,258 shares of company stock worth $821,440,552.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.