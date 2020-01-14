Ballast Inc. Buys 299 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRV stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.29. 61,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,446. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.32. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $119.79 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.69%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

