Ballast Inc. Has $395,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Ballast Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.65. The stock had a trading volume of 35,348,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,903,803. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $222.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

