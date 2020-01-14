Ballast Inc. Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $3.41 on Tuesday, reaching $333.63. 3,407,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,563,971. Boeing Co has a one year low of $319.55 and a one year high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.22 and a 200 day moving average of $354.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

