Ballast Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,343,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,481,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,772 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,517,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,095,000 after purchasing an additional 535,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,997,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,134,000 after purchasing an additional 978,644 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,227,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,974,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 473,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,626,237. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5591 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

