Ballew Advisors Inc Acquires 3,601 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,058,000 after buying an additional 3,911,848 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,918,000 after buying an additional 237,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,704,000 after buying an additional 48,416 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.90. 1,788,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,413. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $257.95 and a 1 year high of $329.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $2.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

