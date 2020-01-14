Ballew Advisors Inc Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund makes up 1.1% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 897,444 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth $136,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,360 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 13.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:NUV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,706. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $10.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

