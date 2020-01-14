Ballew Advisors Inc Invests $209,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.95.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.52. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

