Ballew Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Ballew Advisors Inc decreased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 185.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 131,430 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 512,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.98. 67,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148,578. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

