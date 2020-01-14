Ballew Advisors Inc Takes Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,903,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,279,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 47,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 27,829 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.97. 778,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,589,963. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.