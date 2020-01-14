Ballew Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ballew Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $1,158,000. Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 17,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

COP traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $64.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,268. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.47. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

