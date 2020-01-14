Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.17

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.17 and last traded at $63.67, with a volume of 3552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.97.

Several brokerages have issued reports on B. Citigroup boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on Barnes Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $152,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hassell H. Mcclellan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $90,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Barnes Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

