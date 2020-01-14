Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin and IDEX. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $268.50 million and approximately $46.35 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.87 or 0.02286116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00184714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026516 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00122139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,421,086,562 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Poloniex, Mercatox, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ABCC, Liqui, IDEX, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Upbit, BitBay, Huobi, WazirX, ChaoEX, Bittrex, AirSwap, Vebitcoin, Cobinhood, DDEX, Koinex, Binance, IDCM, CPDAX, GOPAX, Ethfinex and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

