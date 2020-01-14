Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Hits New 1-Year High at $276.50

Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $276.50 and last traded at $276.50, with a volume of 31331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.70.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.81.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 43.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,999,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.