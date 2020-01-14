Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 29,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,116,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 20,981 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 60,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,446,000 after buying an additional 455,246 shares during the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Tellurian Inc has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 57.16% and a negative net margin of 677.62%. The business had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

