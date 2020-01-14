Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 237 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Fiserv by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Fiserv by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 40,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV opened at $118.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.71. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $118.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,552,341.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,435,640 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.98.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.