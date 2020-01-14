Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10,000.00

Analysts expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) to announce sales of $10,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings. Bellus Health also reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full year sales of $30,000.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $970,000.00, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $2.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bellus Health.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLU shares. Cowen started coverage on Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Bellus Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JBL Advisors started coverage on Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of BLU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.53. 140,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34. Bellus Health has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bellus Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,129,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellus Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bellus Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

