Belmont Capital LLC Buys New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.0% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 81.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $114.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,672. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.87 and a 12-month high of $115.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.2173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.