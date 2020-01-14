Belmont Capital LLC Invests $924,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Ross Stores makes up approximately 0.8% of Belmont Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 6.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.95.

Shares of ROST traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.03. 1,098,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,569. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.52.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.