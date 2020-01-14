Belmont Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,380 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Belmont Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $82.20. 1,508,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,387. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average is $76.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.6109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

