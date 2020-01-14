BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) Trading Down 1.4%

BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) shares were down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10, approximately 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BENITEC BIOPHAR/S stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,365,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. BENITEC BIOPHAR/S accounts for 0.5% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 106.69% of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BENITEC BIOPHAR/S

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B.

