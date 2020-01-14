Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Short Interest Down 13.3% in December

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 8,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $89,243,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $46,717,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $55.97 and a 52-week high of $91.83.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

