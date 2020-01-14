BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 414,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,889. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.62.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.27. On average, research analysts forecast that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of BIOLINERX LTD/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

