Birdchain (BIRD) Market Capitalization Hits $264,059.00

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. Birdchain has a total market cap of $264,059.00 and $8,559.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 25% higher against the dollar. One Birdchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Birdchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.94 or 0.02372501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00182231 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00121290 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,944,590 tokens. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Birdchain Token Trading

Birdchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Birdchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birdchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.