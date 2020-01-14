Bitradio 1-Day Volume Tops $7.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $153,744.00 and $7.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded down 33.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000910 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,270,603 coins and its circulating supply is 8,270,599 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

