Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.32

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.32 and last traded at $56.21, with a volume of 12645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.66.

Several research firms have weighed in on BL. TheStreet upgraded Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. First Analysis began coverage on Blackline in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $74.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Blackline’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $550,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,021.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Marc Huffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $263,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,489,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,941 shares of company stock worth $4,507,096 in the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Blackline by 16.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackline by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Blackline by 14.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in Blackline by 7.8% in the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Blackline by 49.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

