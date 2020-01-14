BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.23

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.23 and traded as high as $14.62. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 1,001 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUJ. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 4,730.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 358,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 350,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 235.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 558,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,947,000 after buying an additional 392,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

