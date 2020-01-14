BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $25.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BlueLinx an industry rank of 32 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlueLinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other news, insider Shyam K. Reddy acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $100,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $378,822.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis bought 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $188,139.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,018.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 18,900 shares of company stock worth $309,594. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 155.1% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 14,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BlueLinx by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 135,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,674. The company has a market capitalization of $125.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.60. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that BlueLinx will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

