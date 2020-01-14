B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BME. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup cut B&M European Value Retail to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 405 ($5.33) in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 426.71 ($5.61).

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 372.30 ($4.90) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 397.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 370.50. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 298 ($3.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

