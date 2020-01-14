BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.

MRO has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 356.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 346.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

