Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BNE. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.53.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

BNE stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.28. 21,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.14. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.86 and a 1 year high of C$8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$47.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.