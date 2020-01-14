Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.42-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9-2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 1.55-1.58 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens set a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.62.

NYSE BSX traded down $3.32 on Tuesday, reaching $42.15. 7,313,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,993,780. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.40. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $97,916.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,778.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,501 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

