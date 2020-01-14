BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.424 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $184.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of -0.21. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 8,970.12% and a net margin of 98.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

