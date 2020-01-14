BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Receives $16.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:BWAY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the 3rd quarter worth $2,694,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

