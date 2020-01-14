Brasada Capital Management LP Boosts Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. AES accounts for 1.6% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in AES were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in AES by 1,375.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 116.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. ValuEngine raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet raised AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.51.

AES stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.34. 191,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314,416. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

