Brasada Capital Management LP Buys 3,626 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,313 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.2% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.65. The company had a trading volume of 894,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,671. The company has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.31 and its 200-day moving average is $289.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $304,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,239,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,471 shares of company stock worth $9,739,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.