Brasada Capital Management LP Buys 996 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up approximately 1.1% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,683,000 after purchasing an additional 486,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,817,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,706,000 after acquiring an additional 41,042 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,522,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,747,000 after acquiring an additional 990,368 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,557,000 after acquiring an additional 97,807 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3,484.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 958,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,400,000 after acquiring an additional 931,283 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.82. 22,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,847. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $168.35 and a 1-year high of $270.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $486.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

