Brasada Capital Management LP Raises Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Entergy comprises about 1.5% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Entergy by 151.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 957.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.97. 32,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.71. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.24 and a 1-year high of $122.18.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

