Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 2,000 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Brasada Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,698,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,902.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,751 shares of company stock worth $8,680,501 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

