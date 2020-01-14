Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 2,536 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060,331 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,666,000 after purchasing an additional 573,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,383,000 after purchasing an additional 627,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

BAC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.34. The company had a trading volume of 52,183,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,904,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $319.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

