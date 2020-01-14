Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $949,000 Stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,338 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 15,025.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. BHP Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The stock has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.02.

BHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Investec cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other BHP Group news, insider Mackenzie Andrew 297,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

