Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,088. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $183.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.84.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

