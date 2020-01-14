Brokerages Anticipate Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.30 Million

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) will announce sales of $36.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.26 million and the highest is $40.80 million. Acorda Therapeutics reported sales of $69.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $177.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.17 million to $182.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $140.54 million, with estimates ranging from $64.22 million to $201.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACOR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,558,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after buying an additional 546,700 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $8,647,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 593,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 26,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 29,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACOR traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

