Brokerages Anticipate BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) to announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. BRP reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.

DOOO stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.22. 3,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. BRP has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.076 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in BRP in the third quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 81.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 944.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP increased its position in shares of BRP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of BRP by 45.7% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

