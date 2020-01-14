Brokerages Anticipate Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) will report ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Can-Fite Biopharma’s earnings. Can-Fite Biopharma reported earnings of ($2.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Can-Fite Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($4.70) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.74) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Can-Fite Biopharma.
Can-Fite Biopharma (NASDAQ:CANF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.
Can-Fite Biopharma Company Profile
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.
See Also: Balance Sheet
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Can-Fite Biopharma (CANF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.