Brokerages Anticipate Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) will report ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Can-Fite Biopharma’s earnings. Can-Fite Biopharma reported earnings of ($2.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Can-Fite Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($4.70) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.74) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Can-Fite Biopharma.

Can-Fite Biopharma (NASDAQ:CANF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ CANF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 254,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,866. Can-Fite Biopharma has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $24.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71.

Can-Fite Biopharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

